Highly Desirable two story "YOGA" Plan in the Gated Stone Canyon by Sixth Day Properties. Owasso Schools with 5 full bedrooms, 4 car garage, office, 2 living areas, dedicated exercise/flex space & fantastic courtyard all off of the primary suite. Beautiful kitchen with built ins and walk-in working pantry. Large dining space with a breakfast bar on the island. Mud room by back garage entry, 5 burner Bertazzoni range and soft close hardware. High end custom features for the most discerning tastes and a lovely design palate with classic neutrals. Enjoy Stone Canyon- a master planned community and its newest subdivision of the gated Highland Meadows. Trails, Lake, Community Pool, home of The Patriot Golf course (membership required) and Folds of Honor. Luxury Living. You will love this home, even its name!