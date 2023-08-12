Stunning 1 owner custom modern farmhouse nestled on just over 4 beautiful acres fully fenced with an electric gate and asphalt drive making this a luxurious private estate. Quarts, marble, accent walls in each room and other high end finishes throughout. Inground pool with rock surround and an Ionizing copper system. Laundry room has built in hideaway backet storage. Whole home has premium spray foam insulation, garage has epoxy floors, no stone left unturned when it came to attention to detail! Must see to appreciate!
5 Bedroom Home in Kellyville - $700,000
