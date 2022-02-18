 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $693,040

5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $693,040

5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $693,040

Gorgeous New Construction - late Fall 2021 in desirable Grey Oaks! Stunning 5 bed, 3.5 bath features impressive 2 story entry. Down has office, lrg living w/lots of light - opens to kitchen w/dbl ovens, including prep area, lrg dining nook. Laundry connects to master w/spa like bath, & 2nd bed w/en suite bath. Up features 3 ad'l beds, 1 w/private bath, & 1 w/pullman bath, & spacious gameroom. Tankless h/w, epoxy garage flooring, spray foam insulation. Outdoor living awaits you on oversized covered patio!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert