5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $624,900

NOW COMPLETE!! Move in ready NEW CONSTRUCTION in GATED Hickory Creek by J. Davis Homes! Come experience the Davis difference in this fabulous new Traci Plan. Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths PLUS an office & game room! 3 car, oversized garage doors and extra deep for those large vehicles! Soaring ceilings with wood beams, iron stair railings, quartz countertops, and so much MORE! The Davis difference: tankless hot water, hardwood floors throughout, custom solid wood slow close cabinets, full tile tub surrounds & showers, full gutters, spray foam insulation! Designer finishes, attention to detail, and quality construction. Fully Fenced, Irrigated and professionally landscaped! One of the largest lots in this gated community in Jenks Schools. Agent related to seller.