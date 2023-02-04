Welcome to your New Dream Home! Corner Lot | Jenks Schools | 5 Bed | 3.5 Bath | Open Kitchen to Dining & Great Room with plenty of space for everyone to gather together and enjoy quality time, 3 Generous Sized Beds Down with highly sought after split bed plan layout, Luxurious Master Set Up with Spacious Bathroom & Dreamy Master Closet that adjoins the Laundry Room and Drop Zone. 2 Beds and Game Room Upstairs, Covered Back Patio. Sheetrock Stage. Hickory Creek Amenities: 2 stocked ponds, playground and Splash-pad.