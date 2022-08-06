 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $615,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $615,000

Come experience the Davis difference in this fabulous new Traci Plan. Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths PLUS an office & game room! 3 car, oversized garage doors and extra deep for those large vehicles! The Davis difference: tankless hot water, full gutters, spray foam insulation, solid hardwoods, solid wood slow close cabinets! Designer finishes, ample allowances, and quality construction. Gated Community in Jenks Schools. Agent related to seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

The system of underground tunnels that connect many of Tulsa's early skyscrapers was designed at first for freight, but soon became a millionaires' highway, protecting the wealthy and elite from danger.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert