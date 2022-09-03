Welcome to the Raleigh by Ruhl Construction. Lots of space! 3 bedrooms down. 2 bedrooms and a game room up. Huge master bathroom and huge master closet with walk-through to laundry. Open concept floor plan with separate living and dining. Still time to pick all your finishes!.
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $614,500
-
- Updated
Part of the motivation for the purchase was preserving the midtown neighborhood's character, according to the family's representative, after a commercial development was proposed on the property at 31st and Peoria.
Clemson is where Brent Venables won six ACC titles, two national championships and the Broyles Award in 2016. It's also where the Sooners' first-year coach connected with Dabo Swinney, came to grips with his past and got one of the greatest gifts he's ever received.
Schools notified that they're out of compliance will have 15 days to request an appearance before the State Board of Education. #oklaed #okleg
The 1945 game was not the biggest Bedlam matchup, but none has proved a greater watershed. OU was not a national power, certainly not in the way the Sooners are thought of today.
About 40 students stage a walkout one day after cards bearing the phrases “White Privilege Card” and “Trumps Everything” were handed out among white students.
Voting continues until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Trulo Homes will include 138 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences after seven phases of construction starting with 12 homes and the clubhouse in November.
Moving home to Tulsa after law school and looking for a place to live with his wife, Rod Yancy drove past a charming Art Deco house next to Tracy Park east of downtown.
A 2021 Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling regarding the Open Meeting Act is now being cited as grounds to question the Oklahoma State Board of Education's July decision to downgrade Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation status. #oklaed
Mike Adams on his son Cole Adams' shoulder injury: "We’ve got surgery Monday morning. It’s a three- to four-month recovery.”