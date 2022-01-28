 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $565,000

THE RALEIGH PLAN!! New construction. Lots of space! 3 bedrooms down. 2 bedrooms and a game room up. Huge master bathroom and huge master closet with walk-through to laundry. Open concept floor plan with separate living and dining. Customize this plan by selecting your finishes!

