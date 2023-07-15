Stunning two-story home in Yorktown neighborhood. Yorktown is a family-oriented neighborhood that has food trucks in the summer, Santa at Christmas, and the best fireworks show around town. This is a contemporary style home with neutral colors. The kitchen is open to the living room and the formal dining room. The living room has four large windows that overlook the pond. The kitchen has cabinets that go to the ceiling with glass at the top. Great for displaying fine china. This is great for entertaining. The back patio is covered with a great view of the pond and is great to enjoy your coffee in the morning. The primary suite has two sinks with a soaker tub in between. High ceilings in the living room and primary suite. The primary closet has access to the laundry room. There have been two outlets installed on the eves of the house to make Christmas light hanging easier.
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $564,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An agreement with City Year was renewed, along with all other consent agenda items, though frustration extended to public comments at the end …
This upcoming football season is at the highest level of high-stakes unpredictability.
The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school foot…
When cities and utilities excavate water mains to work on them, they often uncover lead water pipe as well. But instead of digging it up once …
The new pie is a vanilla crème pie topped with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces in a chocolate crust.