Stunning two-story home in Yorktown neighborhood. Yorktown is a family-oriented neighborhood that has food trucks in the summer, Santa at Christmas, and the best fireworks show around town. This is a contemporary style home with neutral colors. The kitchen is open to the living room and the formal dining room. The living room has four large windows that overlook the pond. The kitchen has cabinets that go to the ceiling with glass at the top. Great for displaying fine china. This is great for entertaining. The back patio is covered with a great view of the pond and is great to enjoy your coffee in the morning. The primary suite has two sinks with a soaker tub in between. High ceilings in the living room and primary suite. The primary closet has access to the laundry room. There have been two outlets installed on the eves of the house to make Christmas light hanging easier.