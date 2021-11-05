 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $524,500

Stunning 5 bed, 3 1/2 bath, two story located on 1/3 acre corner lot in Jenks schools. Updated kitchen opens to cozy family room. Amenities include but not limited to heated driveway, inground storm shelter, Koi pond with stream & waterfall, outdoor living area patio with pergola & fireplace.

