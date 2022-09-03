 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $514,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $514,500

Welcome to the Arlington by Ruhl Construction. A desirable floor plan with main bedroom and study down. Main closet large with access to laundry room. Open concept kitchen and living. Two more bedrooms and a game room upstairs with a full bathroom. Customize this plan by selecting your finishes!

