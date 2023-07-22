This stunning new construction home, the Arlington plan, is located in the gated community of Hickory Creek. Jenks Schools | 5 Bedrooms | 3 Bath | 3-car garage. The exquisite primary suite and one other bedroom or flex room/study are located down, while bedrooms 3, 4 and 5 are located up with large game room. The open-concept kitchen and living area are perfect for entertaining and gathering with family and friends. Currently at the sheetrock stage and ready to become your dream home. Neighborhood amenities include 2 stocked ponds, a playground, and a splash-pad. Builder offering 15K in incentives for permanent or temporary interest rate buy-down options; contact for more details
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $514,000
