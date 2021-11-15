 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,000

Spectacular 4 or 5 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath, 2 story located on 1/3 acre corner lot in Jenks Schools. This one owner home includes these recent updates: refinished hardwood floors, heated driveway, 10 person inground storm shelter in garage, koi pond with stream and waterfall, outdoor living area with pergola & fireplace AND MORE! Huge master suite down with heated bathroom floor. Wonderful neighborhood and minutes from Hwy 75 and the Creek Turnpike.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News