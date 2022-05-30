 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,000

THE ARLINGTON PLAN! New construction. A desirable floor plan with master bedroom and study down. large Master closet with access to laundry room. Open concept kitchen and living. Two more bedrooms and a game room upstairs with a full bathroom. Customize this plan by selecting your finishes! Estimated completion date August 2022.

