THE ARLINGTON PLAN! New construction. A desirable floor plan with master bedroom and study down. large Master closet with access to laundry room. Open concept kitchen and living. Two more bedrooms and a game room upstairs with a full bathroom. Customize this plan by selecting your finishes! Estimated completion date August 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $499,000
Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical officer staffer and a patient visitor were killed Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
The shooter was armed with a rifle and handgun and has been confirmed among the dead. His wound was self-inflicted, police said.
The victims were identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.
A total of 68 parcels will be up for grabs across 11 counties: Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Craig, Oklahoma, Wagoner, Murray, Canadian, McClain, Grady and Lincoln.
The Saint Francis Health System family is mourning after a disgruntled patient took the life of the surgeon he blamed for his back pain.
Friends and relatives say the Sand Springs woman who was killed in Tulsa's mass shooting always put others first.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich confirmed for the Tulsa World that Shaker Reisig and his family have moved into the Union district.
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.
"Words cannot soothe this trauma. Thoughts are no balm to this pain."