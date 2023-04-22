Come see this impeccable home with loads of upgrades in the highly sought after Yorktown community! This charmer has gorgeous quartz and marble countertops, stunning wood-look tile, and designer paint colors. Relax in the hot tub or entertain on this covered patio plumbed with gas for grilling. Gourmet kitchen features a 6-burner gas cooktop, convection oven, and hidden spice door for organization. Functional floor plan includes 4 bedrooms down, plus an additional game room, bedroom, and full bath up. Storm shelter in garage. Located in a cul-de-sac. Neighborhood boasts pools, park, and trails.
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $430,000
