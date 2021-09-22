 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $1,400,000

Jenks luxury estate with 5+/- acres exquisite extra. Media room, formals, home office and hobby rooms, 2 Masters, 2 bonus rooms. Hard wired whole home generator, smart home, master suite with oversized spa shower & sauna. Cabana and infinity pool. Add'l land available.

