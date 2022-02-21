 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $490,000

Price reduced! Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood on 1+ acre just south of Glenpool. Property features huge master bedroom, guest suite, and office downstairs. 3 bedrooms and flex room upstairs. Pretty white and grey theme throughout, hardwood floors in main living and kitchen area, and new carpet in bedrooms. Marvelous open floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Plenty of room to add a pool and shop if desired. Minutes from Hwy 75, Glenpool schools, Tulsa Hills, and Creek Turnpike.

