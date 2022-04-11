 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $299,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $299,000

Have a big family? Need more space? Here it is! This is a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on 1.5 lots in a great neighborhood in Glenpool School District. If you don't need 5 bedrooms, the extra bedrooms could be office/game room or whatever your heart desires. This home has beautiful curb appeal. Can't climb stairs? The Owners' suite is on the downstairs level. Let the kids have new adventures in the nice sized back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert