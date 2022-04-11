5 Bedroom Home in Glenpool - $299,000

Have a big family? Need more space? Here it is! This is a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on 1.5 lots in a great neighborhood in Glenpool School District. If you don't need 5 bedrooms, the extra bedrooms could be office/game room or whatever your heart desires. This home has beautiful curb appeal. Can't climb stairs? The Owners' suite is on the downstairs level. Let the kids have new adventures in the nice sized back yard.