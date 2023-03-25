Gorgeous, like-new 5 bedroom plan with $50,000 in recent upgrades! Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry & vent hood, professional-grade refrigerator, island and walk-in pantry. The primary suite features a spa-like bath with a walk-in tile shower, double vanities, soaking tub and massive closet. Extensive custom woodwork including crown molding, trim, and wood beams. Energy-efficient spray foam insulation and low-e windows. 5th bedroom could be an office w/closet. Spacious game room upstairs with full bath and large closet. Custom blinds through. Full privacy fence, extra patios & concrete pad for boat/RV.
5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $579,000
