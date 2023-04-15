Gorgeous, like-new 5 or 6 bedroom plan with $50,000 in recent upgrades! Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry & vent hood, professional-grade refrigerator, island and walk-in pantry. The primary suite features a spa-like bath with a walk-in tile shower, double vanities, soaking tub and massive closet. Extensive custom woodwork including crown molding, trim, and wood beams. Energy-efficient spray foam insulation and low-e windows. 5th bedroom could be an office w/closet. Spacious game room upstairs with full bath and large closet could also be a 6th bedroom or guest suite. Custom blinds through. Full privacy fence, extra patios & concrete pad for boat/RV.
5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $578,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
“After two years of Carl (Lentz) being in his own discovery and healing process, he has shown readiness to use his God-given gifts towards the…
After 25 years in Tulsa, Roxtec Inc. will be moving to new property as part of a $9.4 million expansion that will nearly double the size of it…
With a transfer portal infusion, Todd Bates sees retooled Sooners defensive line ready to bring pressure in 2023
With impact transfers and a collection of returners, Oklahoma finds itself operating with a wider range of options up front as the Sooners loo…
“There was no issue with Ryan Walters’ performance as secretary of education," a spokeswoman for the governor said. Walters did not answer que…
OU notebook: Andrel Anthony sees five-star talent in Jackson Arnold similar to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy
Gavin Freeman's mentality doesn't change now that he's a scholarship player, plus Jordan Kelley has a simple explanation when he returned for …