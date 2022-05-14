 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $479,900

Quality new construction w/an upgraded floor plan. Gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinets, vent hood and walk in pantry. Spa-like master bath w/beautiful walk-in tiled shower. Plenty of storage. Extensive wood work including crown trim, wood beams and built-ins. Energy efficient foam insulation. 5th bedroom could be office w/closet & 2nd living area with closet could be 6th bedroom. Large game room upstairs with full bath and large closet, could also be a bedroom. Too many amenities to list.

