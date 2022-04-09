 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $419,900

Quality new construction w/an upgraded floor plan. Gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinets, vent hood and walk in pantry. Spa-like master bath w/beautiful walk in tiled shower. Built-ins for plenty of storage. Extensive wood work including crown trim, wood beams and beautiful Renaissance hardwood floors. Energy efficient foam insulation. 5th bedroom could be an office w/closet. 14,000 sq ft of sod. Build by one of Collinsville's finest. Previous model pictures.

