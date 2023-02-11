*Bonus: Builder offering $5,000 towards buyers closing costs* Tyner Homes presents the Madilyn Plan. Luxury living on a 1/2 acre lot that sits behind Collinsville high school. Designer details throughout such as, hardwood floors, granite and quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings with statement beams, linear electric fireplace, luxury lighting and fixtures. Move in READY!
5 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $414,500
