5 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $599,000

Close your eyes and imagine being on the beach. Hear the waves? That’s what you will hear sitting in either one of the two living rooms with the windows open on this Lake Keystone home. Sunken seating in 2nd living room that surrounds fireplace, both w/heavenly views of lake. Master suite w/private bath & walk-in closets. Large utility room w/cabinet AND counter space. Lots of room for everyone! Inground pool, surrounding deck w/space for hot tub. Completely remodeled and ready for you!