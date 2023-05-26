You can't build this home with all these amazing upgrades for any amount close to this price! Sellers relocation is your gain!! The butler's pantry alone will knock your socks off, and wait until you experience all the pull-outs and extras in the kitchen! Wolf gas cooktop with huge griddle, hand-scraped hardwood flooring, 10' island, and much more! Ask for full amenity list and don't miss out on this one of a kind forever home!!
5 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $625,000
