 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $465,000

5 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $465,000

Absolutely gorgeous custom designed home on an amazing 1 acre lot. Lots of space both inside and out. Open concept living and kitchen area with 5 bedrooms/3 baths (5th bedroom can be used as an office). Fun open bonus area upstairs for play area or den! The backyard is wooded and like having your own private park. This property has so much to offer. It won't disappoint!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

Tulsa Public Schools' board of education canceled Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting. A spokeswoman for the district confirmed Monday afternoon that the cancelation was due to Friday night's shooting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert