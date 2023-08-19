Exceptional full brick home on +/- 1/3 of an acre lot with pond views and backing up to a private greenbelt. Better than new with extended patio and new fence. Functional kitchen with large pantry, alder cabinets with pull out trash cans, lazy susan, wood hood, and soft close drawers and a large island open to living area with gas fireplace and 7 ft windows. Spacious Primary with beautiful bathroom with free standing Jetta tub and tile shower with 3/8 inch frameless door and large closet. Two bedrooms down (front bedroom could be a study) upstairs boasts of a game room (or 2nd living area) 3 bedrooms and ample 2 attic storage areas.