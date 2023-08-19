Exceptional full brick home on +/- 1/3 of an acre lot with pond views and backing up to a private greenbelt. Better than new with extended patio and new fence. Functional kitchen with large pantry, alder cabinets with pull out trash cans, lazy susan, wood hood, and soft close drawers and a large island open to living area with gas fireplace and 7 ft windows. Spacious Primary with beautiful bathroom with free standing Jetta tub and tile shower with 3/8 inch frameless door and large closet. Two bedrooms down (front bedroom could be a study) upstairs boasts of a game room (or 2nd living area) 3 bedrooms and ample 2 attic storage areas.
5 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $422,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Here are a few things likely to happen much quicker than getting through a Service Oklahoma line:" says Tulsa resident James Jenkins.
Def Leppard is performing with Motley Crue and Alice Cooper.
“We haven’t used Chapman Stadium in 30 years for concerts, but I would like to be bringing shows here three, four, five, six times a year," TU…
A now-imminent wave of realignment within the current landscape of Oklahoma high school sports was announced Wednesday morning.
The electric vehicle maker must meet employment and capital investment requirements over the next few years to get the incentives.