5 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $399,000

Great 5/3/3 with Gameroom under construction. Next to a pond with woods behind home. Open plan. White oak floors,alder cabinets with pull out trash,lazy susan,wood hood,built in appliances and soft close drawers. Mud bench,crown moldings,door and window headers,7ft tall windows,granite,large pantry,gas fireplace, freestanding Jetta tub, tile shower w/3/8 inch frameless glass door, so many closets,insulated garage door w/ openers.2 attic walk out storages, large covered porch w/additional patio, Much more.

