5 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $379,900

Wonderful ONE level home w 5 bedrooms (5th bedroom could be an office), 3 full bathrooms in Verdigris school district on 1.1 acres. The SHOP is 35x35 (~1200 sq ft) w full central heat and air, electric/power & a half bath/office/tons of storage. Lots of extras: large shed, raised beds veggie garden, enclosed back patio, and don't forget to look for the "secret room". Updated wood like tile in main living areas, neutral paint, lots of built ins, great storage, decorative barn door and more! Come see quick!

