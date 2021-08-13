5 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $799,000

This extraordinary home has more than 9,000 sq ft with 6,000 additional sq ft of garage space, covered patio, and covered parking. Property has been well maintained and has a new bathroom that is handicap accessible. Almost 6 acres on a private lot with pods. Lots of storage and a mini-apartment upstairs. Easy access to highway, downtown, grocery stores, and restaurants. Beautiful wildlife deer, ducks, geese birds, squirrels, etc.