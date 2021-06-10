 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $479,900

CLASSY RIDGEWOOD PARK! CORNER LOT XL 5 BDRMS + OFFICE DOWN W/FIREPLACE+ HOME THEATER UP/3 FULL BATH/3 CAR SIDE ENTRY GRG! FULL BRICK W/STUCCO & STONE ACCENTS.. SO MUCH CURB APPEAL! GRAND CEILINGS w/UNIQUE FLRPLAN. WOW FACTOR... WIDE WOOD PLANK FLOORS!!!!SITTING AREA IN MAIN BDRM W/OVERSZD CLOSET! FRML DINING W/WET BAR! MUST SEE! MOVE IN READY. MAKE YOUR APPT TODAY! View More

