 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $399,000

Luxurious 5/3.5/3 in scenic Vale at Redbud. Amazing Adam Up floor plan features vaulted LR/kitchen/dining combo w/distressed beams & fireplace. Kitchen w/ granite, soft-close doors & drawers, coffee bar & massive walk-in pantry. Master w/designer accent wall & bath w/walk-in full-tile shower w/frameless glass doors. Large closet w/access to laundry. 4 beds/2.5 baths down & 1 bed/1bath/flex up. Currently under construction.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News