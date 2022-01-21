 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $829,900

Immaculate Corner Lot Home in Coveted Gated Community The Lakes at Indian Springs. 5bdrms, 5.5 baths, 4.5 car garage, Stone & stucco exterior, hickory wood floors, granite, crown molding, glazed wall finish, arched details and more! Just a Golf cart ride away from Indian Springs Country Club!

