5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $820,000

This luxury home is a custom show stopper!! Walk into a stunning staircase & open floor concept offering an Over-sized kitchen, formal dining, 2 large living areas, 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, hand scraped wooden floors, professional appliances, huge island that seats 8, tankless water heater, storm shelter, gorgeous deck & balcony overlooking 5 acres! Minutes from The Infamous Rose District, newest fire station, highways, retail, and much more. This hidden gem is perfect for entertaining!

