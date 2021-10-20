5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $799,000

Luxury 5 BDR/4 Full Bath/2 Half Bath home on large 0.5 acre lot m/l. Backs up to a greenbelt. Master suite down, 2 BDR down w/private baths. 2 BDR up with pullman bath. Vaulted ceiling with beams, 2 Living areas both with fireplaces, formal dining, built-in bookcases, home theater, game room with wet bar. Enjoy the Outdoor living space with pergola, kitchen, fireplace, gazebo and gunite pool w/waterfall. New Roof 2021. Too many custom items to list, must see today!