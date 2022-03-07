 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $715,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $715,000

Stunning, better-than-new home in gated Aspen Ridge on a cul-de-sac lot. Located near the Creek Tpk & Warren Theater, surrounded by mature trees & paved walking trails. 5 beds or 4 with study, flex room down, game room up. Gorgeous design and finishes with abundant natural light and clean lines. Pool-sized yard with full privacy fencing, picturesque windows, quartz countertops, hardwoods throughout. FamilySafe shelter in garage; fire suppression system.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert