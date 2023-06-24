Welcome to your private sanctuary! This stunning Barndominium style 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home sits on a sprawling 2.66-acre lot, surrounded by lush greenery and flourishing fruit trees. With a remarkable 6-car garage, there's ample space for your vehicles and hobbies. Step inside and be greeted by the grandeur of 20-foot ceilings and an abundance of natural light. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring exquisite granite countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. The spacious layout offers plenty of room for entertaining guests and creating cherished memories. Retreat to the luxurious primary suite, complete with a spa-like ensuite. Outside, indulge in the bounty of nature with the fragrant aroma and delicious flavors of peach, pear, plum, apple, and pecan trees. This home truly offers the best of both worlds – a peaceful retreat in nature, yet conveniently located to all amenities. Don't miss the opportunity to call this slice of paradise your own!