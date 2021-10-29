 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $695,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $695,000

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $695,000

Stunning home located in gated lakes community at Indian Springs III. Close to highway, golf courses and shopping centers. 2 bedrooms down and 3 up. Master bedroom has sitting area that overlooks water with fountain. 3 car garage Finished with granite countertops and travertine tile. Breathtaking views. Must see to fall in love

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News