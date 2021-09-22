 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $695,000

Stunning one owner home located in beautiful Deer Creek III Forest Ridge. 5 bedroom, 6 bath, Updated throughout, with beautiful hard woods, Large open living room to kitchen, 2 Master bedrooms with gorgeous master baths, one downstairs and one up. 3 bedrooms upstairs , bonus room or theater room. Fabulous covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Privacy fence, sprinklers in front and back.

