 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $688,500

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $688,500

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $688,500

Stunning home in 24-Hr Guarded, Gated Golf Course Community. Modern/Transitional w/ massive picture windows, FP in Living + 2-sided FP warms the Nook & Office. Chef’s Kitchen offers Bosch Appliances, Built-In Side by Side Fridge/Freezer, Ice Maker, Double Ovens & incredible Granite Island. Brazilian Teak Hardwoods thru 1st Level Living areas. 5 Large Bedrooms w/En-suite Baths. Master + Guest on 1st Level. Game+ Theatre Rooms up. Safe Rm. Foam Insulation. Tankless Hot Water. Plenty of room for your Pool!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News