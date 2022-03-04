5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $550,000

This spacious timeless home offers a grand Entry w/ Master down, Fireplace, huge walkin closet. Living room + homeschool room + formal dining, butler pantry + Office w/ builtins. Game room, dual stair cases. Large kitchen, island, homework station, lots of cabinets. Garage offers extra storage/gym. Enjoy the beautiful greenbelt while relaxing by the saltwater pool, listening to the fountain, soaking in the hot tub, or take a stroll on trails. Come make this your own. Priced to sell quickly.