Welcome to this modern masterpiece; luxe living and high-style design awaits you. Tucked away on a cul-de-sac with a perfect pond lot. This breathtaking 5-bedroom home flawlessly combines contemporary aesthetics with rich, luxury enhancements - a prime example being the alluring combination of exposed brick & a sexy, solid wood floating staircase. This home thoughtfully includes a sleek office space off the upper deck, catering perfectly to the needs of today's remote working lifestyle. The design of this property is irresistible, amplified by the generous use of exotic granite and quartz, enhancing both the spacious kitchen and sophisticated bathrooms. The kitchen space is practical yet elegant, including an oversized island, a wine fridge, and ice maker, guaranteeing you're always set for those spontaneous family get-togethers or swanky cocktail parties. You'll appreciate the carefully chosen flooring in this home. The main living area has durable ceramic tiles that skillfully mimic the warmth and texture of wood. While the bedrooms & upstairs have solid hardwood floors that offer the perfect mix of practicality and style. Instant hot water. Enjoy the natural light with walls of windows throughout the first floor. The motorized remote shades in the main living area offer the ideal mix of daylight and seclusion at your fingertips. With solid wood doors and extra spray foam insulation, your home is always calm and energy-efficient. Outdoor spaces are just as impressive; the covered upper deck features surround sound, offering tranquil pond views. The lower patio provides a retreat for relaxation or entertaining, with a sprinkler system maintaining the greenery. Spacious three-car garage. Its oversized doors easily accommodate your big truck. This house was the developer's personal home offering numerous high-end upgrades, which beautifully blend practicality and luxury. Come and experience this modern gem. Use the 3D tour to walkthrough this home online.