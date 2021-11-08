 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $550,000

Beautiful well maintained home at the end of a cul de sac in the master planned community of Forest Ridge. Well appointed updates, vast entertaining spaces, and professional landscaping make this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 4 car garage house a home. Crown molding, built-ins, central vacuum, surround sound, covered patio, and gourmet kitchen on almost a 1/2 acre lot is a must see!

