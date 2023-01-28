5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $549,900

1/2 ACRE. It's a beauty, in Kensington Ridge. Pond, walking trails, playground, 4 oversized bedrooms (3 down and 1 up), 3 baths, FLEX room / 4th bed down or game room up, office or formal dining, this plan is crazy flexible!!! 2 car/1 car split 23' deep garage. This one of a kind home is loaded with granite countertops, hardwood floors, tile, stainless steel appliances, professionally landscaped. Stunning floor plan! WON'T LAST. Still time to pick colors and selections.