Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home that includes ample storage and amenities throughout. Located in a cul-de-sac, just blocks away from the neighborhood pool, this home is perfect for all family sizes. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a bathroom suite and large walk-in closet. The kitchen includes a large island, 9 foot ceilings, and an open floor plan for entertaining. With this split floor plan, you will find two more bedrooms and another bathroom on the first floor. The laundry room doubles as a mud room with built in storage and benches. The office includes built-ins for more storage space. In the garage you will find a tornado shelter and a work station that includes more built in storage. The game room and two more rooms can be found up stairs including a full bath. The back porch has a gas hookup for an outdoor kitchen. This home backs up to a creek for privacy.