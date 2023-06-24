This stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home offers abundant storage and a range of amenities. Situated in a cul-de-sac, just a short walk from the neighborhood pool, this residence is ideal for families of any size. The primary bedroom, located on the first floor, features a luxurious bathroom suite and a spacious walk-in closet. The kitchen boasts a large island, 9-foot ceilings, and an open floor plan that facilitates seamless entertaining. The first floor also includes two additional bedrooms and another bathroom, while the laundry room conveniently serves as a mudroom with built-in storage and benches. The office is equipped with built-ins, providing extra storage space. In the garage, you'll find a tornado shelter and a work station with additional built-in storage. Upstairs, there's a game room and two more bedrooms, accompanied by a full bath. The back porch is equipped with a gas hookup, perfect for setting up an outdoor kitchen. Privacy is ensured as the home backs up to a serene wooded creek.