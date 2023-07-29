Immaculate Broken Arrow 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home plus a newly remodeled entertainment room! Primary bedroom on the first floor with a large bathroom suite and a spacious walk-in closet. Open floor plan concept with a lot of natural lighting, and a large kitchen island that is perfect for entertaining. The back patio is covered and includes a gas hookup that could easily be turned into an outdoor kitchen. The downstairs office provides ample amount of storage space with built-ins. In the garage, you'll find a tornado shelter, work station and more built-in storage. The home backs up to a serene wooded creek, with the community pool just blocks away!
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $498,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hear from the financial backer for the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, to be built outside Vinita, as well as a local lawmaker who s…
"We are going to turn around these districts that have failed our kids," said Oklahoma's state superintendent. " We can fix these problems. We…
Aaron Weber was appalled.
Answering a question, Walters spoke of “radical gender ideology that says to be fully inclusive kids at an early age need to hear about all ki…
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…