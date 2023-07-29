Immaculate Broken Arrow 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home plus a newly remodeled entertainment room! Primary bedroom on the first floor with a large bathroom suite and a spacious walk-in closet. Open floor plan concept with a lot of natural lighting, and a large kitchen island that is perfect for entertaining. The back patio is covered and includes a gas hookup that could easily be turned into an outdoor kitchen. The downstairs office provides ample amount of storage space with built-ins. In the garage, you'll find a tornado shelter, work station and more built-in storage. The home backs up to a serene wooded creek, with the community pool just blocks away!