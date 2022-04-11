 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $475,000

Create a wealth of entertaining options with this beautiful home. Located on 1 acre lot with large deck overlooking pond. First level features spacious master retreat, two additional beds, formal dining or office space, hardwood floors and custom dog room off entry. Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops opens to vaulted and beamed living with fireplace. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, full bath, game room and media room. Oversized 3 car garage with storm shelter. Enjoy covered patio with access to expansive gated yard and deck.

