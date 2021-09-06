 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $460,000

Execptional home w Open plan, gorgeous hrdwds & 2 liv rooms. Enchanting setting w lovely views -backs to lake Fully fenced. Impressive entry Big kitchen w ample granite counter space + upgraded finishes. Office & formal dining 3 car grg (2 beds/office down) + Exclusive Ridge Club features fitness, playground, pool tennis, pickleball,golf, bistro, lounge, volleyball & social events. Primary bed & another bedrm downstairs *Ridge club resort style pool-join for 3 summer only * Discounted for residents

