 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $459,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $459,900

Beautiful new construction Monroe plan nearing completion. Granite counters & island in Kitchen with 13' tray ceiling. Open plan w Kitchen/Nook/Great Room creating a wonderful space. Large walk-in pantry. Front Study w 12' cathedral ceiling. Foyer, Great Room, Study, Kitchen & Nook are all wood look ceramic tile. 2 beds + bath + Gameroom up. Wonderful Master Suite w 11' tray ceiling, large sitting area, large bath w large walk-in season closet w/12' ceiling + door to Laundry Room. Large patio. Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert