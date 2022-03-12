Beautiful new construction Monroe plan nearing completion. Granite counters & island in Kitchen with 13' tray ceiling. Open plan w Kitchen/Nook/Great Room creating a wonderful space. Large walk-in pantry. Front Study w 12' cathedral ceiling. Foyer, Great Room, Study, Kitchen & Nook are all wood look ceramic tile. 2 beds + bath + Gameroom up. Wonderful Master Suite w 11' tray ceiling, large sitting area, large bath w large walk-in season closet w/12' ceiling + door to Laundry Room. Large patio. Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $459,900
